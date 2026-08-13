Former IU men’s basketball trainer sues IU for wrongful termination, discrimination

Former Indiana University men’s basketball trainer Tim Garl is suing IU in federal court.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, alleges that Garl was discriminated against by IU for his age and wrongfully terminated in retaliation for his “refusal to take actions that violated state/federal law, NCAA rules and medical ethics.”

The IU Board of Trustees and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson are named in the suit.

Garl was fired in March 2025 after holding the position for 44 years, aged 68.

The lawsuit alleges the university violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Fourteenth Amendment.

On March 26, 2025, Garl met with Dolson and was informed that the university would be terminating his employment, effective March 31.

According to the suit, Garl’s termination came as a shock, as he had been in discussions with the team’s new head coach at the time, Darian DeVries, about offseason training and recovery plans for incoming players as well as his role on his staff.

Garl alleges he was not offered any explanation for the decision, and that the university attempted to have him sign a release which would waive claims he may have had against IU about his employment.

In September 2025, Garl filed a Charge of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Indiana Civil Rights Commission.

IU responded to the charge and claimed Garl’s termination was due to “deficiencies’ in his performance.

Deficiencies listed in the response included failing to document medical care and inviting unauthorized individuals into private team areas. The response also alleges Garl was unresponsive to the university’s concerns.

Garl never received documentation about deficiencies in his performance, according to the suit.

In July, the EEOC provided Garl with notice of his right to sue within 90 days.

Garl’s lawsuit also alleges that IU refused to “defend and indemnify” him in a lawsuit that names him as a co-defendant. The suit was filed January 2025, and Garl claims IU is still failing to pay him “reasonable” attorneys’ fees.

Garl was named as a co-defendant in an amended lawsuit filed by former IU men’s basketball players after players’ original lawsuit alleged former team physician Brad Bomba Sr. performed unnecessary rectal exams in the guise of medical care.

The amended suit alleged Garl assigned players to Bomba Sr. knowing he would sexually assault them. The suit was dismissed on March 31, 2026, by a federal judge because it was filed after the two-year statute of limitations.

The plaintiffs appealed the decision in April and are awaiting a hearing.

Garl requests the court order the board of trustees to reinstate him, pay his defense costs and attorneys’ fees related to the men’s basketball lawsuit and compensate him for monetary damages for lost wages, benefits and income.

In an emailed response to WFIU/WTIU News’ request for comment, IU spokesperson Mark Bode said the university does not comment on litigation.