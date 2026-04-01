Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former IU men's basketball team doctor

A federal judge in Indianapolis has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that a former IU men's basketball team doctor sexually abused players during physicals.

The lawsuit, which named IU and former trainer Tim Garl as defendants, centered on the conduct of team doctor Brad Bomba Sr., who died last year at age 89.

Five former players, all of whom competed for IU in the 1980s and 1990s, said Bomba performed unnecessary digital rectal exams and IU and Garl failed to prevent it.

The case proceeded for almost a year and a half before judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that the statute of limitations had expired, and because of that, the plaintiffs would not be able to state a legally viable claim going forward.

The plaintiffs argued unsuccessfully that the clock on the statute of limitations should not have started until 2024, when the players say they realized what happened was sexual abuse.

The case received extensive attention because the allegations were from players under legendary former coach Bob Knight, and because of similar cases at Michigan State, Ohio State, and Michigan.