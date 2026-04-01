© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former IU men's basketball team doctor

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published April 1, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT
IU Athletics physician Dr. Brad Bomba, taken Oct. 5, 1993.
IU Archives
Former IU Athletics physician Dr. Brad Bomba Sr., taken Oct. 5, 1993.

A federal judge in Indianapolis has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that a former IU men's basketball team doctor sexually abused players during physicals.

The lawsuit, which named IU and former trainer Tim Garl as defendants, centered on the conduct of team doctor Brad Bomba Sr., who died last year at age 89.

Five former players, all of whom competed for IU in the 1980s and 1990s, said Bomba performed unnecessary digital rectal exams and IU and Garl failed to prevent it.

The case proceeded for almost a year and a half before judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that the statute of limitations had expired, and because of that, the plaintiffs would not be able to state a legally viable claim going forward.

The plaintiffs argued unsuccessfully that the clock on the statute of limitations should not have started until 2024, when the players say they realized what happened was sexual abuse.

The case received extensive attention because the allegations were from players under legendary former coach Bob Knight, and because of similar cases at Michigan State, Ohio State, and Michigan.

Tags
News TopFeatured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.