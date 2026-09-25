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U.S. Department of Energy invests in improving Indiana's energy grid

WFYI Public Media | By Benjamin Thorp
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:01 AM EDT
Jonathan Brightbill with the U.S. Department of Energy explains efforts to improve grid reliability in Indiana and beyond.
Benjamin Thorp
/
WFYI
Jonathan Brightbill with the U.S. Department of Energy explains efforts to improve grid reliability in Indiana and beyond.

Indiana is receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to help improve the energy grid - and how the state transmits power to surrounding states.

Federal officials with the U.S. Department of Energy visited the state to discuss the effort on Thursday.

Indiana has brought more energy to the grid than any surrounding states in recent years, said Indiana Secretary of Energy Suzanne Jaworowski.

And the state sits on the "seam" between two different energy grids: the PJM grid covering 67 million people from Chicago to New Jersey, and the MISO grid covering a massive strip of customers from Louisiana all the way up into Manitoba, Canada.

Jonathan Brightbill with the U.S. Department of Energy says because of that, the federal government wants to improve the state's ability to transmit power between those grids and to other states.

"It's making the grid so that it can move power where it is needed quickly, affordably, and reliably across one of the most important regional seams in the country," he said.

Indiana is receiving $175 million to improve its energy transmission system. Officials say it will also reduce congestion costs and save up to $150 million every year.

"Indiana will help to lead the country," Brightbill said. "It will help power and bring power where Americans need it."

The project is part of broader, $5.25 billion energy grid improvement efforts across the country. The program will rebuild more than 1,500 miles of transmission lines and deploy grid-enhancing technology along 21,000 miles.

Officials said the move could make more than 23 gigawatts of additional power available.

"This is also designed to reduce costs and increase affordability for American households and businesses," Brightbill said.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org

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