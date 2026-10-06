Ciorciari moves from interim provost to provost

John Ciorciari, dean of the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, was announced as the new provost today.

The provost role used to serve as the leader of the campus, but now primarily handles academic affairs after the creation of the chancellor role in 2024.

Ciorciari has served as interim provost since February, after former provost Rahul Shrivastav was moved to the role of interim Vice President for Student Success. Ciorciari joined IU as the dean of the Hamilton Lugar School in 2024.

Committee co-chairs Richard DiMarchi and Kosali Simon said, "The strength of his candidacy was self-evident in the unanimity displayed by the sizeable, interdisciplinary search committee that we co-chaired."

Ciorciari begins his appointment immediately.