Attorney General investigating campus pro-Palestine group

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s investigating the Students for Justice in Palestine, a pro-Palestinian campus group active in the state, to determine whether to classify it as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

Under a recent state law , members of the group could be denied state benefits or become ineligible for government contracts if the governor decides it is. Members could also become ineligible for grants or loans from public universities.

Rokita also said he was investigating the Council on American-Islamic Relations , a national Muslim civil rights group that was designated by Florida and Texas as a terrorist organization. CAIR did not respond to a request for comment.

The Attorney General’s office announced the investigation on the third anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas, which led to deaths of around 1,200 Israelis and an Israeli invasion of Gaza that killed over 74,000 Palestinians.

In a press release, Rokita said he was “investigating organizations that may have given aid and support to Hamas in the wake of the October 7 attack,” and accused the organizations of “fomenting antisemitism.”

His office did not respond to a request for comment.

The SJP has been active on college campuses since 1993, protesting Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. More recently, it drew criticism when the national organization described the attacks as “a historic win for Palestinian resistance.”

While an active chapter exists at Indiana University, other pro-Palestine groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Committee , IU Divestment Coalition and Jewish Voice for Peace led the protests against Israel that rocked campus in spring and summer 2024 . An Instagram account for the IU chapter was only created late last month.

Neither the national SJP nor the IU branch responded to a request for comment.