© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Attorney General investigating campus pro-Palestine group

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published October 9, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT
sample gates palestine vigil protest
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Above: A vigil for Palestine at Sample Gates on Indiana University's Bloomington campus. Members of the Students for Justice in Palestine could be denied state benefits or become ineligible for government contracts if the governor decides it is a terrorist organization.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s investigating the Students for Justice in Palestine, a pro-Palestinian campus group active in the state, to determine whether to classify it as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

Under a recent state law, members of the group could be denied state benefits or become ineligible for government contracts if the governor decides it is. Members could also become ineligible for grants or loans from public universities.

Rokita also said he was investigating the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a national Muslim civil rights group that was designated by Florida and Texas as a terrorist organization. CAIR did not respond to a request for comment.

The Attorney General’s office announced the investigation on the third anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas, which led to deaths of around 1,200 Israelis and an Israeli invasion of Gaza that killed over 74,000 Palestinians.

In a press release, Rokita said he was “investigating organizations that may have given aid and support to Hamas in the wake of the October 7 attack,” and accused the organizations of “fomenting antisemitism.”

His office did not respond to a request for comment.

The SJP has been active on college campuses since 1993, protesting Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. More recently, it drew criticism when the national organization described the attacks as “a historic win for Palestinian resistance.”

While an active chapter exists at Indiana University, other pro-Palestine groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Committee, IU Divestment Coalition and Jewish Voice for Peace led the protests against Israel that rocked campus in spring and summer 2024. An Instagram account for the IU chapter was only created late last month.

Neither the national SJP nor the IU branch responded to a request for comment.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.