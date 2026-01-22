© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
News
Noon Edition

What does the U.S.'s foreign policy mean for the world order?

By Patrick Beane
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:12 PM EST
President Donald Trump speaks after the signing of a Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
/
Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks after the signing of a Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.” 

What that means is unclear, but the president said he will no longer impose tariffs on European countries who balked at his talk of taking over the country. Trump also said he was ruling out using the military to take over Greenland. 

Read more: Trump hails 'framework of a future deal' on Greenland 

It comes after weeks of rhetoric about the U.S.’s need to own Greenland for national security purposes. 

Trump has also used national security as his reasoning behind the incursion into Venezuela earlier this month to arrest Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. military has also been attacking what they call drug boats and seizing tankers carrying Venezuelan oil. 

Read more: Trump wants U.S. oil companies in Venezuela

The president last week also threatened action against Iran over its crackdown on protests against the regime.  

Read more: Iran warns Trump not to take action against Khamenei 

The U.S. and Israel also bombed three nuclear sites in Iran last summer, tied to the continuing war in Gaza. 

And, Thursday, Trump announced the creation of a “Board of Peace,” which is meant to oversee the ceasefire and reconstruction in Gaza – and more. 

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the U.S.’s foreign policy moves in Europe, the Middle East and the Western Hemisphere, how they are impacting relations with allies and adversaries and the future world order. 

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org

Guests 
Lee Feinstein, Founding Dean of the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies 
Feisal al-Istrabadi, Founding Director, IU Center for the Study of the Middle East 
Leandro Aristeguieta, PhD history candidate, focused on U.S.-Venezuelan relationships 

Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News.
