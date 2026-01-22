What does the U.S.'s foreign policy mean for the world order?

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.”

What that means is unclear, but the president said he will no longer impose tariffs on European countries who balked at his talk of taking over the country. Trump also said he was ruling out using the military to take over Greenland.

It comes after weeks of rhetoric about the U.S.’s need to own Greenland for national security purposes.

Trump has also used national security as his reasoning behind the incursion into Venezuela earlier this month to arrest Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. military has also been attacking what they call drug boats and seizing tankers carrying Venezuelan oil.

The president last week also threatened action against Iran over its crackdown on protests against the regime.

The U.S. and Israel also bombed three nuclear sites in Iran last summer, tied to the continuing war in Gaza.

And, Thursday, Trump announced the creation of a “Board of Peace,” which is meant to oversee the ceasefire and reconstruction in Gaza – and more.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the U.S.’s foreign policy moves in Europe, the Middle East and the Western Hemisphere, how they are impacting relations with allies and adversaries and the future world order.

Guests

Lee Feinstein, Founding Dean of the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies

Feisal al-Istrabadi, Founding Director, IU Center for the Study of the Middle East

Leandro Aristeguieta, PhD history candidate, focused on U.S.-Venezuelan relationships