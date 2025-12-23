© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Hoosiers make it seven straight in 38–13 win over Michigan State

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm
Published October 18, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
Fernando Mendoza is throwing the ball with MSU Players surrounding him
Alexandra Halm
/
WFIU/WTIU News

Rain fell steadily at Memorial Stadium, but Indiana maintained its momentum. In front of a dedicated home crowd, No. 3 Indiana overcame an early deficit to defeat Michigan State 38–13 on Saturday, improving to 7–0 this season.

The game opened with a bit of unease. Michigan State struck first with a field goal and added a short touchdown pass to grab a 10–7 lead early in the second quarter.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza calmly led Indiana down the field on back-to-back drives, delivering touchdown passes to E.J. Williams Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. Senior running back Kaelon Black then broke free for a 29-yard score, igniting the crowd and giving the Hoosiers control heading into halftime.

Then came the weather. A brief rain delay sent both teams back to the locker room, but Indiana returned strong and ready to play. On their first drive of the second half, Mendoza launched a deep strike to Omar Cooper Jr., who split defenders for a 48-yard touchdown. Sarratt added another score just minutes later.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti credited his team’s discipline and focus. “Before you win any game, you got to make sure you don’t lose it,” he said.

Omar Cooper Jr. added his thoughts on Fernando Mendoza and his performance, “ I feel like we got the best quarterback in college football. So, I’m grateful to have him on our team. Just seeing the progression that he’s been making each and every week has been amazing.”

“We have such a special core on our offense,” Mendoza said. “Coupled with the gameplanning of Coach Cignetti and the staff, it really has a perfect marriage.”

Sarratt pointed to the team’s preparation as the foundation of its composure.

“By like Thursday, we were pretty locked in,” he said. “We handled the win at Oregon well and had a good week of practice.”

The defense matched the energy. After a shaky opening, Indiana’s front tightened its grip, pressuring the quarterback, forcing short throws, and keeping Michigan State out of the end zone in the second half.

Linebacker Aiden Fisher said the adjustments made the difference: “I think the second half we cleaned it up a lot better than it was in the first half.”

Indiana will face UCLA next week.
Alexandra Halm
Student studying Sports Broadcasting at Indiana University Bloomington from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
