NIPSCO customers share frustrations about delivery charges, levelized billing

Residents, business owners and elected officials took aim at NIPSCO during a listening session in Goshen on Wednesday. It was one of 10 such events being held statewide by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, as part of its investigation into energy affordability.

Elkhart County Commissioner Bob Barnes felt the utility company is able to get away with charging more through its delivery fees, which often seem to be inconsistent. "The system's broken," Barnes said. "The system that the IURC's over is broken. People are outsmarting you guys and they're taking advantage of the public, and it's got to stop."

He presented the IURC with a number of utility bills provided by constituents.

Speakers also said the levelized billing option doesn't eliminate unexpected bill increases.

Nick Stickel said his family's combined gas and electric bill jumped from about $400 to $700 dollars a month without warning, last summer. "And in January of this last year, we checked to see where we were at. They still undercharged us. 'Ope, sorry. We made a mistake. We didn't charge you enough again.' So, it's now over one thousand and eighty-some dollars a month," Stickel added.

Others criticized NIPSCO's switch to smart meters, the lack of an off-peak rate and the decrease in net metering rates.

One speaker suggested eliminating the sales tax on utility bills, as well as security deposits and fees for credit card transactions. Meanwhile, State Senator Linda Rogers (R-Granger) felt the delivery charges should be clearer.

"They should be itemized, so the consumer knows exactly what they're paying for," Rogers said. "When you go to a restaurant, they itemize what it is. On your NIPSCO bill, they should itemize the delivery charge."

Following the listening sessions, the IURC plans to consider potential solutions. Chair Andy Zay expects levelized billing to be one of the topics addressed.

"Personally, I use that because for your household budget, you know where you're at, but when it's trued up multiple times a year and with significant swings, it kind of defeats the purpose of, really, what I think that is supposed to represent," Zay told WVPE after Wednesday's listening session.

Longer-term changes would require action from the Indiana General Assembly.

The IURC is taking written comments on energy affordability at IURCListeningSessions@urc.in.gov.

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