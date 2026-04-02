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Columbus may allow golf carts on city streets

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT
Downtown Columbus, Ind.
Joe Hren
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WFIU/WTIU News
Residents will be able to give feedback on the ordinance at the city council meeting April 7th.

Columbus city leaders may allow golf carts and utility task vehicles on city streets.

Mayor Mary Ferdon said the ordinance was crafted by city council, attorneys, police, and fire fighters.

“It does not allow ATVs all-terrain vehicles or dirt bikes or trail bikes or side by side vehicles or snowmobile vehicles. It's very, very select,” she said.

Listen to more: Columbus Mayor Ferdon on riverfront, plant closure, housing

Ferdon said the ordinance developed after hearing from several community members. She said golf carts are on the road already, so this gives some structure.

“They can be stopped, right? They have to follow speed limits. I don’t think they can get above 30 mph,” she said.

Residents will be able to give feedback on the ordinance at the city council meeting April 7th.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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