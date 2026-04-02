Celebration of life for Lee Hamilton scheduled for April 18

This story has been updated

The family of long-serving Indiana congressman Lee Hamilton will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, April 18, at the LEX location of the Bartholomew County Public Library in Columbus.

Hamilton died in February at age 94. The 17-term Democratic representative is best remembered for his bipartisanship and foreign policy expertise.

After stepping down from public service, Hamilton lived in Bloomington, where he remained active until his death as a political commentator and university lecturer.

Hamilton's family says the event is for family and friends of the late congressman.