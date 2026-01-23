St. Paul Catholic Center undergoing renovations to support growing flock

St. Paul Catholic Center on campus is in the middle of renovations that it hopes will support the increasing number of students who attend mass there.

Pastor Patrick Hyde said in the last ten years, the number of students who consistently come to mass at St. Paul has tripled, but the last time the church underwent significant renovations was in 1993.

“It also puts an added strain on a lot of the systems that are way beyond their useful age,” he said, “and so it has the practical effect of addressing those things that are failing.”

The first phase of the project involved renovating the HVAC system in 2019; Father Hyde said donations of about $1.5 million paid for it. Now, he said they are raising money for the second phase, which will include renovations to the chapel and main worship space. They have raised $4.5 million in pledges, which will be paid over three to five years.

Father Hyde said this summer, the plan is to renovate the chapel and some entryways. Next summer, the church will close for renovation of the main worship space, with new pews, flooring, an electrical system and a sound system, as well as a new layout for the sanctuary.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Renovations to the worship space will include new pews, flooring and a new layout for the sanctuary.

“Having something that's beautiful, it inspires, it forces one to stop and think and think about who they are and what they're trying to be,” he said. “A beautiful space not only lifts the mind and the heart up to thinking about God, but one of the other things too is it sets apart the space as an intentional place for prayer and hopefully for an encounter with God.”

Construction this summer will not impact operations. During construction of the worship space next summer, masses will move to the basement. The church should reopen by the time students return to school in fall 2027.

Phase three of the project will include renovations to offices, the rectory and parts of the exterior.

