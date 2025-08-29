Fourth Street Festival returns this weekend

The annual Fourth Street Festival of the Arts and Crafts returns this weekend.

The free festival will bring more than 100 artists to Bloomington. Running along Fourth Street, patrons can find booths between Grant Street and Indiana Avenue. It runs Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

About 30 writers and poets will share their work on the spoken word stage . Presented by the Writers Guild of Bloomington, the works include poetry, fiction, percussion, nonfiction and haiku.

The Bloomington Community Choir will kick off music performances at 10 a.m. Saturday. Local artists including Hazy Hallows, the Peace Choir, Bloomington Swing Time Band and Moon Buggy will fill out the lineup for the rest of the weekend.

The Lotus Education and Arts Foundation will host a section for children at the intersection of Grant and Fourth streets.

The festival’s full program and schedule can be found on its website.