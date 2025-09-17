© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indiana tax collections continue to outpace projections two months into fiscal year

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:04 PM EDT
Indiana tax collections are $78 million better than the state budget plan expected two months into the fiscal year that began July 2025.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana tax revenue collections continue to outpace expectations two months into the new fiscal year.

August's revenue improved upon July's as the Braun administration closely watches the monthly reports.

Revenue is $78 million better than the state budget plan two months into the fiscal year. Indiana collected 4 percent more revenue in August than budget writers expected.

That's led by sales tax collections, which have now bested projections for four consecutive months. Individual income taxes rebounded in August after coming in just below par in July.

READ MORE: Where does Indiana state budget funding come from?

Looking for answers on statewide issues? We've got you covered with our project Civically, Indiana.

Corporate income taxes continue to struggle, however. State fiscal analysts have long said that corporate taxes are hard to project.

But Indiana's third largest revenue source is 33 percent below expectations through two months of the fiscal year and 35 percent lower than the same time last year. And there's only been one month in the last year where those taxes came in above projections.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith
