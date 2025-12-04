IU, Eli Lilly ink partnership for clinical trials

Indiana University and Eli Lilly are working together to expand clinical trials in the state.

IU President Pamela Whitten and Lilly CEO David Ricks signed a $40 million, five-year deal Wednesday. Researchers will focus on Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cancer, and cell and gene therapy.

By partnering with IU, Ricks said, the agreement will remove barriers to clinical trials and deliver medicine sooner.

“I think Lilly and IU really do share a vision, and that is to turn breakthroughs in the laboratories into better health for everyone across the state,” Ricks said.

IU and Lilly will begin work immediately, Whitten said. Whitten believes the agreement will “build a best-in-class clinical trial innovation ecosystem” in Indiana.

A press release said work on clinical trial infrastructure will begin with IU Health’s provider and patient network before expanding to the rest of the state.

“By harnessing the power of AI and IU statewide reach, we can identify candidates for clinical trials far more quickly and ultimately deliver promising treatments to patients faster,” Whitten said.

IU LAB, or the IU Launch Accelerator for Biosciences, will lead the university’s efforts. IU LAB was made possible through a $138 million investment from Lilly Endowment Inc.

In addition to preparing talent for drug development and clinical research, Whitten said the partnership will improve care access to neurological health resources, starting with Alzheimer's.

“We are moving with speed,” Whitten said. “We are moving with purpose, and we are aligning our vast research capabilities directly with the needs of industry to solve real world problems.”