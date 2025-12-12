© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Braun appoints three commissioners to agency that shapes Hoosiers' energy bills

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:32 PM EST
FILE PHOTO: Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun announced Friday he picked three new members of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The agency decides whether a utility can charge its customers for the cost of things like new power plants and lines.

So far, consumer advocates seem fairly pleased with Braun's choices.

Commissioner Anthony Swinger once worked for the state agency that represents ratepayers, the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC).

Commissioner Bob Deig was a former state senator in Vanderburgh County. Southwest Indiana residents have faced some of the highest energy bills in the state. Deig also once worked for Energizing Indiana — a state energy efficiency program that was canceled in 2014.

Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington) will be the new chairman of the IURC. He has served on the Senate Utilities Committee for several years. Zay has often spoken in favor of what's called "baseload power" — energy sources like coal, natural gas and nuclear that run 24/7.

READ MORE: Applications are open for seats on the commission that shapes Hoosiers' electric bills.

Kerwin Olson is the executive director of the consumer and environmental advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition.

"While it's good to have somebody with his experience, his knowledge and his understanding before the IURC, we're going to be a little bit challenged, we think, with with his perspective that we don't necessarily agree with. But I will say that we have good relationship with him. He's always been open to dialog," Olson said.

It's not clear how the IURC will handle any conflicts of interest that could arise from Zay's position as a current state senator. Olson said IURC commissioners do have the ability to recuse themselves from certain cases.

Office of Utility Consumer commissioner Abby Gray congratulated her formed colleague Anthony Swinger and said the new appointees will provide a "balance of geographic variety along with a strong foundation of policy and regulatory knowledge."

In a statement, Gov. Braun said Hoosiers have faced "excessive and unnecessary utility rate increases for too long." Braun said he appointed these commissioners to ensure that trend doesn't continue.

But reversing that trend could take more than a crop of new commissioners. Olson said lawmakers have limited the power of the IURC over the past 15 years, often in favor of electric utilities.

Still, Olson said there are tools the IURC can use to ensure more affordable rates for Indiana residents — such as lowering utilities' rates of return and ensuring the costs are distributed fairly between residents and big businesses.

"Hopefully, with three new faces coming into the commission and a fresh sort of outlook — especially under this umbrella, if you will, of the affordability crisis facing consumers today — that we'll see these new commissioners recognize the authority and the powers that they do possess when crafting orders on these cases," Olson said.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
