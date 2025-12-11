© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Report: Indiana, other states can't make up for proposed cut to EPA funding

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:05 PM EST
Rebecca Thiele
/
IPB News
More than half of states have cut funding for their environmental agencies since 2010 — both in red and blue states.

House Republicans and the Trump administration have proposed significant cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency next fiscal year. They say it's an effort to reduce "wasteful spending" and give more environmental oversight back to states like Indiana.

A new report by the Environmental Integrity Project shows it's unlikely states can shoulder more responsibility. More than half of states have cut funding for their environmental agencies since 2010 — both in red and blue states.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management's budget went down by 19 percent. That includes cuts to programs that respond to environmental emergencies, manage hazardous waste and control air pollution at major facilities.

EIP Executive Director Jen Duggan said critical state programs have already taken a hit.

"Continuing to weaken the federal EPA at the same time would leave significant gaps in public health protections and heightened pollution risks for communities across the country," she said.

Though IDEM's staffing levels have rebounded since the pandemic, they're still 16 percent lower than what they were 15 years ago.

The White House's budget would also cut federal funding that supports state environmental programs — including projects for safe drinking water.

23 states increased funding for their environmental agencies since 2010. However, Duggan said even the most proactive states can't replace a strong EPA.

"The EPA establishes national pollution standards, provides critical program oversight, conducts its own enforcement efforts and leads essential scientific research. When states have the necessary authority, expertise and commitment — the EPA can delegate many responsibilities to them. But this shared system only works when both levels of government are adequately supported," she said.

Duggan also called on states to restore funding to their environmental programs to better protect residents.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
