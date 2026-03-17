State argues against allowing college student IDs for voting 

Indiana attorneys are fighting a lawsuit to allow public university-issued student IDs for voting ahead of the upcoming May 5 primary election.

The state banned using those IDs in elections last year under Senate Act 10. After the state passed the ban, nonprofits Count Us IN and Women4Change Indiana added Indiana University Josh Montagne to a lawsuit in federal court. In their complaint, they called the ban unconstitutional, claiming it is a “surgical attack” on young voters and creates an excessive burden.

But state lawyers said the law’s “sensibly limits” identification requirements for voting, according to a 43-page memorandum filed this month in U.S. District Court. Lawyers argued anyone affected by the ban can still vote with other forms of government issued IDs, such as an Indiana driver’s license, passport or free state ID card.

“This change places the small population who could have used university IDs to vote—students, faculty, staff, and affiliates at select universities—on the same footing as all other Indiana voters, including students at private universities and young people who are not college bound,” state attorneys said.

Last month, the plaintiffs filed a request for a preliminary injunction against the ban, meaning college students could use their IDs to vote while the issue works its way through the courts. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.

Early voting for the primary election begins April 7. Monroe County Election Supervisor Kylie Farris told Indiana Public Media the county is currently operating under the assumption the law will remain in effect.

In the 2024 General Election, Monroe County officials estimated two-thirds of IU students used their university-issued IDs to vote.

Indiana attorneys argued against the claims that banning university-issued IDs specifically prevents young people from voting.

“It applies identically to younger students, older students, faculty, staff, and contractors, and, at some institutions, nearly half of those who hold university IDs are not students at all,” lawyers said.



State attorneys also argued the ban on student IDs protects the “public confidence in the integrity of elections,” deters voting fraud and simplifies election administration.