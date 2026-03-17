New veterinary urgent care opening Sunday, ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday

A new veterinary hospital, Pitties and Pals, will be opening in Bloomington Sunday giving the community a second veterinary urgent care option.

The other veterinary urgent care is VetCheck located on West Third Street.

Located on West Second Street, the new urgent care will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday. People can come meet the owner and veterinarian, Brown County native Kami Graber, and be able to take a tour of the building.

The hospital will offer emergency and urgent care services including triage and assessment for acute illnesses and injuries, bloodwork, imaging and short-term hospitalization. It has its own in-house laboratory services for bloodwork, urinalysis and fecal testing.

Additionally, Pitties and Pals will have surgical and medical procedure services for wounds, foreign-body removal, emergency soft tissue, exploratory abdominal surgeries and other procedures.

Pitties and Pals will be open noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

It also offers a veterinary externship program for veterinary students.