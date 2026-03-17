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Redevelopment Commission closer to closing agreements for Trades District Hotel 

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
Renderings show the hotel entry along 10th Street across from the parking garage.
City of Bloomington
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ALLUINN
Renderings show the hotel entry along 10th Street across from the parking garage.

 The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission is closer to closing agreements for a new hotel in the Trades district.  

The four-story boutique hotel will be downtown on North Rogers at West 10th Street. It will have 170 guestrooms, a rooftop bar and restaurant space on the ground level.  

The Redevelopment Commission passed a resolution last night that allows members to sign property agreements — one of the last steps in the process. Closing for the property agreement is scheduled for March 25, but the resolution’s deadline is April 10. 

Margie Rice, legal counsel with the City of Bloomington, called the resolution “the-everyone's-really-busy resolution,” and it grants authority to multiple members to solely sign for the commission.

“It's a very simple resolution and very short-lived,” said Margie Rice, legal counsel with the City of Bloomington.  

The Mill CEO John Fernandez said he believes groundbreaking on the hotel will begin this summer. The project will be complete next year.  
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Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
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