Redevelopment Commission closer to closing agreements for Trades District Hotel 

The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission is closer to closing agreements for a new hotel in the Trades district.



The four-story boutique hotel will be downtown on North Rogers at West 10th Street. It will have 170 guestrooms, a rooftop bar and restaurant space on the ground level.



The Redevelopment Commission passed a resolution last night that allows members to sign property agreements — one of the last steps in the process. Closing for the property agreement is scheduled for March 25, but the resolution’s deadline is April 10.



Margie Rice, legal counsel with the City of Bloomington, called the resolution “the-everyone's-really-busy resolution,” and it grants authority to multiple members to solely sign for the commission.



“It's a very simple resolution and very short-lived,” said Margie Rice, legal counsel with the City of Bloomington.



The Mill CEO John Fernandez said he believes groundbreaking on the hotel will begin this summer. The project will be complete next year.