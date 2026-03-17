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West Second St. to undergo safety improvements  

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published March 17, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
There will be work involving water infrastructure relocations and service line connections along Second St. starting this week.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
There will be work involving water infrastructure relocations and service line connections along Second St. starting this week.

The City of Bloomington Utilities Department is planning to upgrade parts of Second Street this week as part of its project to improve safety and utility reliability in the area.   

The West Second Street Modernization and Safety Improvements Project began in 2022. It includes building a two-way protected bike lane from the B-Line to South Walker Street, making sewer and storm drainage improvements and creating accessible sidewalks, curb ramps and bus stops.  

Work starting this week includes water infrastructure relocations and service connections, with some construction occurring overnight to minimize disruption to businesses and residents.  

“These improvements are necessary to support the upcoming roadway modernization project and ensure reliable water service for the community,” a release from the city said.  

There are three phases. Starting Thursday at 6 p.m., the city will close West Second Street, from South Walker Street to South Rogers Street, to begin work on a water main relocation and service line connections. Work should be completed by the next morning at 8 o’clock.  

Phase two starts Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. West Second Street will be closed from the intersection of South Walker Street to South Rogers Street for more water main and service line connections work. Work will continue until Friday, March 27 at 8 a.m., and resume Saturday, March 28 from  5 a.m. to 8 p.m.   

West Second Street will close again on Wednesday, April 1, from South Walker Street to South Euclid Avenue to do water main relocation and service connections work. The portion of road should reopen by that evening.  

The schedule is subject to change depending on weather and field conditions, as well as results of water line testing. CBU will work to maintain access to businesses and driveways throughout. 
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Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini
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