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City of Bloomington seeking public input on Rogers to Kinser corridor

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:17 PM EDT
Kinser Pike and State Road 45/46 intersection
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The study area stretches from Kinser Pike and State Road 45/46 to the intersection of Rogers Street and Country Club Drive.  

The City of Bloomington is studying the Rogers Street, Madison Street and Kinser Pike corridor and wants public input.  

The study area stretches from Kinser Pike and State Road 45/46 on the north side of Bloomington to the intersection of Rogers Street and Country Club Drive on the south side.  

In a news release, the city said there have been just over 1,400 crashes along or across this corridor in the last 10 years, resulting in 80 people with “life-altering injuries.” 

“Thousands of Bloomington residents and visitors use these roads every day,” said Safe Streets Program Manager Hank Duncan in the release.  “We want to ensure that everyone can safely and comfortably use this major corridor to reach their destination, no matter how they get there.” 

The study is part of the city’s Vision Zero project, which seeks to eliminate fatal or severe injury crashes in Bloomington by 2039.  

City staff aim to present the study with recommendations to the transportation commission later this year.  

The city will host two “Stroll & Discuss” events along the corridor March 24 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and March 25 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. A public workshop is scheduled for Switchyard Park Pavilion next Wednesday night at 5:30 to share suggestions.   
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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