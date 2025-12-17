IU to add opioid overdose kits to all campuses

Indiana University is expanding its emergency opioid response.

Thanks to funds from the IU Foundation and private donors, IU will install naloxone boxes on all nine campuses, said Cris Henderson, a research associate with the School of Public Health Prevention Insights. These boxes are free and available 24/7.

Naloxone is also known by its brand name, Narcan. It can quickly reverse overdoses on opioids such as fentanyl.

“We want to normalize what it means to be trained and to carry Narcan, just like we've normalized what it means to be trained in CPR and first aid,” Henderson said.

Private donors have given almost $18,000 for overdose prevention on the Bloomington campus, Henderson said.

“I'm currently in talks with leadership at IUB to install one NaloxBox unit in each residence hall and also in the two most frequented gyms on the IUB campus,” Henderson said, adding that the boxes will likely be available early next semester.

IU also offers free online training on how to stop overdoses and administer naloxone. The Citizen Opioid Responders course typically takes about 30 minutes to complete. Henderson said. More than 1,100 people have completed it so far.

Participants receive a certification upon completion and information on where to find naloxone in their communities.

Henderson said while new funding increases access to naloxone on IU’s campuses, access isn’t always enough.

“People actually need to feel capable, confident and ready to administer it,” Henderson said.

Overdose deaths have decreased nationally and in Indiana, but the Centers for Disease and Control reported overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44. The CDC and other experts partially credit the distribution of naloxone for the decline in overdose deaths.

Fentanyl remains a driver of the epidemic. Henderson said people often consume something they think is safe, but they may not know it’s laced with fentanyl.

“I think it leaves our campuses, and young people, and people in general, at risk,” Henderson said, “Because, fentanyl is in everything now.”