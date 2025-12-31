Indiana state parks hosting First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day

Indiana’s state parks and lakes will host First Day Hikes Thursday.

The hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks. The program was launched to promote healthy lifestyles and year-round recreation at the parks.

McCormick’s Creek will host its hike from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Hikers will meet at the Centennial Shelter for hot chocolate and cookies, and then hike along Echo Canyon Trail at your own pace.

At Lake Monroe, there will be a First Day Trail Run and Walk. It is an untimed, non-competitive event, with a food station, prize drawing, and a large fire to keep warm. The trail run begins at 2:15 p.m., and the walk starts at 3:30. Same-day registration is $25.

And Brown County State Park is hosting a 2-mile hike beginning at 11 a.m. on the Salt Creek Trail, where you can learn about the trail and histories of the bridges over Salt Creek. Hot chocolate is also provided.

Here is the complete list of participating state parks and recreation areas:



Brookville Lake. Meet at the Campground Shelter at Mounds State Recreation Area at 11 a.m. to hike the Wildlife Wander Trail, a .75-mile hike that should take approximately 45 minutes.

Chain O’Lakes State Park. Meet at the boat rental parking lot at 11 a.m. This guided hike is about 1.5 miles over easy terrain. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served afterward. A $1 donation for the cookies is suggested.

Charlestown State Park. Meet at the parking lot at 10 a.m. for a 2.5-mile hike to Rose Island on trails 3 and 4. This hike takes approximately two hours and is considered moderately rugged.

Clifty Falls State Park. Meet at the outdoor pool at 10 a.m. This 1.5-hour rugged hike will explore the canyons and ravines of Clifty Falls. Refreshments will be provided afterward.

Deam Lake State Recreation Area. Meet at the parking lot at the entrance of the campground at 10 a.m. for a 2-mile hike of the Lake Vista Loop. Runners of any level can meet at the same location to run a 3- or 5-mile loop through the campground and adjacent roads. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available before and after the event.

Falls of the Ohio State Park. Meet at the overlook deck near the front Interpretive Center doors at 1 p.m. for a guided fossil bed hike. This hike is subject to Ohio River water levels and current weather conditions. The Interpretive Center will be closed, and there is a $2 daily self-service parking fee for use of the parking lot.

Fort Harrison State Park. Meet at Delaware Lake Shelter at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. for a 2-mile hike on Harrison Trace, a paved trail. Hot chocolate will be provided at noon.

Hardy Lake. Meet at the main trailhead at 11 a.m. for a 2.5-mile hike to some of the most beautiful parts of the park.

Harmonie State Park. Meet at the campground overflow parking lot at 1 p.m. CT for a moderate hike of Trail 5 or a leisurely walk on the paved campground roads. Hot cocoa and cookies will be available afterward.

Indiana Dunes State Park. Meet at the City West Shelter for a 2-mile loop along the beach and Trail 7 starting at 10 a.m. CT. Enjoy snacks and a cozy campfire provided by Friends of the Indiana Dunes.

Lieber State Recreation Area. Meet at the Nature Center at noon for a 1.5-mile hike on the Trout Lily Trail. Hot chocolate, cookies and a warm fire will be available afterward at the Nature Center.

Lincoln State Park. Meet at the beach house at noon CT for a 2-mile hike that covers Civilian Conservation Corps history. Snacks and hot beverages available after the hike.

Mississinewa Lake. Join Upper Wabash Interpretive Services staff at 10 a.m. for a 1-mile stroll through the woods. Advance registration is requested by emailing TRody@dnr.IN.gov.

Mounds State Park. Meet at the Nature Center at 5:30 p.m. for a guided hike to the Great Mound. The hike is along the paved accessible path. The Nature Center will open at 4:30 p.m. to welcome hikers with cookies and hot chocolate.

O'Bannon Woods State Park. Join park staff at the Nature Center at 10 a.m. for a 1.5-mile easy hike on the road. The park’s oxen, Carter and Cash, will join the hike.

Ouabache State Park. Meet at the bison enclosure parking lot at 1 p.m. for a hike around the bison enclosure. The hike is on a mostly level gravel surface and includes a stop at the feeding station to observe the bison up close.

Patoka Lake. Meet at the archery range at noon for a winter discovery hike.

Pokagon State Park. Meet at the CCC Shelter for a brief Friends of Pokagon member meeting and presentation of park volunteer awards at 2 p.m., followed by a 2.5-mile hike on a moderate trail. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Pokagon.

Potato Creek State Park. Meet at the Nature Center at 2 p.m. for a 1-mile moderate hike on Trail 1, then warm up around the fire with s’mores and hot drinks. Bring binoculars to take be prepared for the possibility of viewing eagles and other wildlife.

Prophetstown State Park. Meet at the Coneflower Shelter in Prairie View Picnic Area at 1 p.m. for an easy 2-mile hike.

Raccoon State Recreation Area. Meet at 11 a.m. at the Bluebird Shelter parking lot for a 1- hour moderately rugged hike through the woods to a sandstone canyon.

Salamonie Lake. Hike along the Tree Trail and enjoy s'mores afterward. Meet at the Interpretive Center at 4 p.m. Advance registration is requested by emailing TRody@dnr.IN.gov.

Shades State Park. Meet at Hickory Shelter at 11 a.m. for a rugged hike of Trail 1, which will include Devil's Punch Bowl, Silver Cascade Falls, and Prospect Point. Come a few minutes early for a warm beverage and a treat.

Shakamak State Park. Meet at the log cabin at 1 p.m. for a moderate 1-mile hike. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided afterward.

Spring Mill State Park. Three hikes will be offered. For the first, meet at Spring Mill Inn at 9 a.m. for a 1.5-hour hike through three nature preserves. For the second, meet at the Gus Grissom Memorial parking lot at 10 a.m. for a .25-mile accessible hike on Trail 6 with great views of the karst landscape. For the third, join volunteers at 10 a.m. at Spring Mill Inn’s front patio for a 5k or 10k trek. Afterward, meet at Spring Mill Inn for hot chocolate and snacks in the Lakeview Room.

Starve Hollow State Recreation Area. Meet at the Forest Education Center at 1 p.m. for a Pinecone bird feeder program, then, at 2 p.m., hike around the campground and lake’s edge. Light refreshments will be provided.

Summit Lake State Park. Meet at the park office at 9 a.m. to enjoy coffee, snacks, and a craft. Afterward, hike Trail 3 to enjoy the Snowman and Friends Scavenger Hunt.

Tippecanoe River State Park. Meet at Trail 8’s parking area at 11 a.m. for a 1.2-mile hike through the Sand Hill Nature Preserve. Learn about wildlife that’s active during winter as well as some of the park’s resource management efforts in the nature preserve.

Turkey Run State Park. Meet at Turkey Run Inn at 11 a.m. for a guided hike through Rocky Hollow. Hiking boots are recommended.

Versailles State Park. Meet at the Oak Grove parking lot at 10 a.m. for a moderate 2-mile hike over sections of trails 2 and 3. Light refreshments will be available at Oak Grove Shelter after the hike.