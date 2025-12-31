What’s happening for New Year’s, Rose Bowl in Bloomington?

Honky tonk music, free drinks and hissing cockroaches — what better way to ring in the new year in Bloomington?

Locals celebrating the end of 2025 can find kid-friendly and 21-plus options around town on Wednesday. New Year’s Day will bring fun for Hoosier fans. IU football takes on Alabama at 4 p.m. at the Rose Bowl, and IU women’s basketball plays Michigan State at noon in Assembly Hall.

WonderLab

WonderLab, a children’s science and innovation museum. Its 2025 New Year’s Eve party will last from 1-6 p.m.

The party begins with music from an all-girls rock band, Sera Tones. Children and their families can also explore hissing cockroaches, a glitter room and a catapult station. For babies aged 6 months or younger, WonderLab offers a “cozy sensory” ball bit.

Tickets are available online, and New Year’s Eve activities are included with museum admission.

Friendly Beasts

Find free food and a free midnight toast at Friendly Beasts on New Year’s Eve. The Bloomington cidery will begin its New Year’s Eve celebrations at 5 p.m. with free food by Self-Titled Vegetarian Kitchen. Admission is free.

The Comedy Attic

Locals looking for a laugh can find a show at The Comedy Attic Wednesday night. Indianapolis comedian Conor Delehanty is headlining The Comedy Attic’s New Year’s Eve show at 8 and 10:30 p.m.

The 10:30 show includes a free champagne toast at midnight.

The Blockhouse Bar

Grab your cowboy boots. The Blockhouse Bar will host three sets of honky tonk music from the house band. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music is scheduled for 9 p.m. The bar will provide free beers for cheers at midnight. This is a 21+ event.

Tickets are available online for $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Rusty Anchor Lakeside Saloon

Rusty Anchor Lakeside Saloon will host cover band Bonita until 1 a.m. Bonita is a cover band focused on ‘70s and ‘80s classic rock. There’s no cover fee for this cover band.

The Rusty Anchor will also host a Rose Bowl tailgate feast for $12 per person, starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Heartwork Brewery

Heartwork Brewer’s weekly trivia is returning after the holiday. A special edition of New Year’s trivia will begin at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Heartwork will host a Rose Bowl watch party for Hoosier fans. The veteran-owned brewery is open from 3-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The Upstairs Pub

The Upstairs Pub will celebrate “Rose Bowl Eve” with music and a special edition of Music Video Bingo at 7 p.m., complete with cash and prizes. B97’s DJ Unique will begin spinning at 10 p.m. into the new year.

The pub will provide a free champagne toast and party favors.

On Thursday, Upstairs opens at 9 a.m., and it will give out commemorative Rose Bowl posters for the Breakfast Club.

The Bishop Bar

DJ Spikes will spin all night at the Bishop Bar, no cover fee charged. The Bishop opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 3 a.m., well past the midnight countdown to 2026.

Buffalouie’s Bloomington

Despite kitchen renovations, Buffalouie’s will host a watch party for the biggest game of the year Thursday. The restaurant’s Rose Bowl watch party begins at 3 p.m. with complimentary snacks such as small subs, cookies and mac and cheese. Beer and soda are available for purchase.