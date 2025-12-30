IU Marching Hundred continues historic season at Rose Bowl

Indiana University’s Marching Hundred has revered the 1968 Rose Bowl game.

Plaques on the wall served as constant reminders. Past members of the band reminisced at Homecoming. Even one of their signature tunes honored it. In every performance of “Sing, Sing, Sing,” marchers chant, “Rose Bowl!”

Until now, the 1968 game the only time IU competed in the “Grandaddy of Them All.”

IU will take on Alabama at the 2026 Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

“We understand the weight of this,” said Sydney Butz, a senior and featured twirler. “We understand how much the Rose Bowl means to so many people.”

The marching band, which has about 300 members, will be busy with a jam-packed schedule in Pasadena. It includes marching in the Tournament of Roses parade and the halftime show.

“And then, of course, getting to watch IU beat Alabama at the Rose Bowl,” said drum major Rosamaria McMahon.

McMahon, a fifth-year senior, said she saw the lows of IU football, and now, the highs.

“At the Big Ten Championship game when we won, we were like, ‘Okay, wait, we're going to be going to the Rose Bowl,’” McMahon said. “I remember I burst into tears because I was so happy.”

As the No.1 football team continues its historic season in Pasadena, the Marching Hundred are having one of their own.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Indiana University's Marching Hundred band will perform at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Drum major Rosamaria McMahon blows a whistle at rehearsal.

Now helping lead the band in its 130th season, Butz said she has goosebumps thinking about IU’s second Rose Bowl appearance. She said the band’s top three leaders — Butz, McMahon, and band director Tiffany Galus — are all women.

“That's something that has never happened in the history of the Marching Hundred ever,” said Butz, “But also becomes more significant when we realize and think about how the last time we went to the Rose Bowl was prior to Title IX.”

Butz said in 1968, there were no women in the marching ranks. That won’t be the case in 2026.

“The band is just living in history,” McMahon said. “We are very, very excited to be writing it as well.”