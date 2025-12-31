Linton begins to clean up after tornado rips through downtown

The section of State Road 59 running through downtown Linton was reopened this morning as the town cleans up from Sunday night’s tornado.

Several buildings and power lines experienced structural damage in the tornado. One building, housing Sportsman’s Pub, partially collapsed.

According to the Linton Police Department, a family of five was rescued after the roof of their apartment collapsed. One member of the family was trapped under debris and injured.

The Nation Weather Service rated the tornado as EF-1, with an estimated peak wind speed of 100 miles an hour. It was on the ground for about two minutes and traveled about one mile.

NWS meteorologist Joseph Nield said it’s important to take severe thunderstorm warnings just as seriously as tornado warnings.

“Oftentimes, the straight-line winds accompanying these lines of storms can be nearly as strong as the winds within the tornado itself,” Nield said.

The Linton Police Department cautioned residents to watch out for storm-related scams.