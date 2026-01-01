© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bloomington Transit eyes new property

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published January 1, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Bloomington Public Transportation Corporation approved an option to purchase agreement for property at Curry Pike and Profile Parkway.

Bloomington Transit may be getting a new operations center.

The Bloomington Public Transportation Corporation approved an option to purchase agreement at a special meeting on Dec. 30. The corporation would buy a 19-acre property at Curry Pike and Profile Parkway.

The price hasn’t yet been determined. According to the purchase option, Bloomington Transit would pay the “appraised value of the property,” which would be determined by an independent appraiser.

According to the B Square Bulletin, current owners BB Profile, LLC, paid more than $2 million for it in 2021.

The transit corporation currently operates out of its center on Grimes Lane.Bloomington Transit’s downtown hub at Third and Walnut would not be affected.
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
