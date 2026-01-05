Nearly a year into his term, Braun issues his first pardon to Ohio mother of three

After nearly a year in office, Governor Mike Braun has issued his first pardon.

Kashinda Robinson, an Ohio mother of three, applied for clemency years ago after a 2013 Indiana conviction for promoting prostitution. She said she checked the status of her request frequently at first, but eventually stopped after hearing nothing back.

That changed at the end of 2025, when Robinson received a call from Braun’s office informing her she would receive the governor’s first pardon.

“I had no words. I’m praising God,” Robinson toldThe Indianapolis Starafter learning she’d been pardoned.

The pardon followed a unanimous recommendation from the Indiana Parole Board, according to the governor’s office.

“It is clear that Kashinda Robinson has demonstrated a life transformation and has committed to serving others who face similar challenges,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Eric Holcomb, the governor before Braun, issued seven pardons during his first year in office.

Robinson completed her sentence over 10 years ago and is hoping to pursue a career in counseling.

Farrah Anderson is an investigative health reporter with WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. You can follow her on X at @farrahsoaor by email atfanderson@wfyi.org.

