Linton detective charged with OWI, four times over legal limit

A Linton Police Department detective charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated tested four times over the legal blood alcohol limit, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Logan Hobbs, 34, had a BAC of .375. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Hobbs drove a marked Linton police car through a Taco Bell drive-up lane while off duty New Year’s Eve. Taco Bell employees noticed Hobbs was acting strangely and called 911, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told police Hobbs seemed confused and disoriented. One witness recognized him and told police he comes to the restaurant daily and is usually outgoing and talkative. Hobbs handed his debit card to the employees once he was at the window despite not ordering food. The employees kept his card to prevent him from leaving, according to the affidavit.

Linton’s Chief of Police Paul Clark responded to the call and found Hobbs in the car with the vehicle on and in drive and could smell alcohol. When Clark asked Hobbs to exit the vehicle, Hobbs left the car in drive and it started to roll forward, according to the affidavit.

Hobbs was transported to the Linton police station to wait for Indiana State Police. Hobbs told a state trooper that he got drunk and drove a car and had no idea how much he had to drink. Hobbs failed the Standard Field Sobriety Testing given to him.

Hobbs has been placed on administrative leave.