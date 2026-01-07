Pierce, Marte among those filing for election

Matt Pierce, a Democratic state representative from Bloomington, filed Wednesday for re-election to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2026.

Ruben Marte filed for re-election as Monroe County Sheriff.

Pierce has represented the 61st House District since 2002. He hasn't had an opponent since 2016.

This year, Pierce has a Democratic primary in Lilliana Young. She announced her candidacy in September and has said Pierce has "squandered his position" in a safe Democratic district.

In a news release Wednesday, Pierce took credit for helping to defeat mid-decade redistricting.

"A society cannot remain strong when a large part of it is unable to financially prosper while another part enjoys fantastic wealth and the middle-class continues to shrink," Pierce said. "The American dream of owning a home, sending kids to college, taking vacations, and retiring with dignity is beyond the reach of too many. It doesn’t have to be this way."