© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands line up to see Mendoza, championship trophy

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published January 21, 2026 at 8:46 PM EST
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza signed autographs and took pictures with fans Wednesday.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza signed autographs and took pictures with fans Wednesday.

Thousands of Hoosiers are still celebrating Indiana’s national championship.

Some waited 17 hours camping outside Dick’s Sporting Goods at College Mall to get autographs and take a picture with IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Joni Buckles brought her family while her husband waited in line. She said they watched every game this year.

Joni Buckles and her family came to see Fernando Mendoza Wednesday evening.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Joni Buckles and her family came to see Fernando Mendoza Wednesday evening.

“Amazing for my kids to be able to see, he plays travel baseball for the Ellettsville Bulls and Mendoza is good character and good person to express out to the kids,” Buckles said.

Her son Luke agrees.

“He’s the best quarterback ever, he’s really tough, and a super-duper nice guy,” he said.

Gary Gross said he wanted to see all the commotion after watching IU football for 75 years.

“I first watched them when I was 10 years old. Now I’m 85 so it’s been a lot of years of frustration,” Gross said.

Fans crowded the store to get a glimpse of Fernando Mendoza.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Fans crowded the store to get a glimpse of Fernando Mendoza.

Just down the road, Kroger was hosting the national championship trophy. Lines weaved through the store to get a photo with the 24-karat gold trophy.

If you weren’t one of the 1,600 fans to see it, there’s one more chance at the westside Walmart Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Officials warn there’s a hard cut-off at 7 p.m.

IU athletics is also hosting a fan celebration at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Fans of all ages came to see the national championship trophy in person.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Fans of all ages came to see the national championship trophy in person.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.