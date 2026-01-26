INDOT and city crews continue plowing, travel advisory remains

After heavy snowfall this weekend, efforts continued Monday to clear roadways for most of the greater Bloomington area.

The City of Bloomington public works office said that specific state roads as far out as 43 and 48 are their responsibility, while I-69 and the 45-46 bypass are INDOT’s.

Sidney Nierman, public relations director for INDOT’s southeast district, said progress was going very well on state-maintained roads, and that they have been able to dig through enough snow to apply salt.

“We are starting to see those roadways clear up,” she said. “We're starting to see pavement, which is a good sign, meaning we're headed in the right direction.”

She also said this weather event was different from any in recent history.

“This one was a larger task to take on,” she said. “It did take some more preparation as well as larger manpower, so we have been operating under a full call-out this whole time.”

Nierman said the best place to stay up to date on current road conditions is through the INDOT Trafficwise app.

Monroe County is still under a red travel advisory, meaning motorists are encouraged to stay home. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), which decides on travel advisories, is hoping to meet tonight or tomorrow to reassess that status.

For issues with local roads, the city is asking residents to file a request on its website and to follow its Facebook page for active updates.