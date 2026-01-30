© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With temps under freezing for at least another week, snow will stay around

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:18 PM EST
Jake Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News

The National Weather Service says temperatures aren’t going to rise above freezing for at least the next ten days.

Many Bloomington residents are still shoveling out after over a foot of snowfall last weekend.

“I'm just trying to avoid getting my nose frozen off and my fingertips,” said Indiana University student Sofia Papalia.

The lingering cold temps mean people can’t rely on the snow quickly melting away.

“The worst of it is because of the cold weather, this snow isn't going anywhere for weeks,” said Bloomington resident Larry Brown.

NWS meteorologist Jason Puma said that between heavy snowfall and an extended cold snap, expect to see snow sticking around for at least a week.

“It's going to take a little while,” Puma said. “We're going to need several days of above freezing temperatures and higher dew points in the area to make that happen.”

Puma says that more snow could be on the way, but it’s nothing to worry about.

“The snow that would fall would be nothing like we just experienced,” he said. “We're talking just, you know, a dusting here or there, maybe an inch or here or there, but nothing like several inches like we just had.”

The National Weather Service encourages those going outside to take precautions, including frequent breaks and limiting time outdoors.
Tags
News Featured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.