With temps under freezing for at least another week, snow will stay around

The National Weather Service says temperatures aren’t going to rise above freezing for at least the next ten days.

Many Bloomington residents are still shoveling out after over a foot of snowfall last weekend.

“I'm just trying to avoid getting my nose frozen off and my fingertips,” said Indiana University student Sofia Papalia.

The lingering cold temps mean people can’t rely on the snow quickly melting away.

“The worst of it is because of the cold weather, this snow isn't going anywhere for weeks,” said Bloomington resident Larry Brown.

NWS meteorologist Jason Puma said that between heavy snowfall and an extended cold snap, expect to see snow sticking around for at least a week.

“It's going to take a little while,” Puma said. “We're going to need several days of above freezing temperatures and higher dew points in the area to make that happen.”

Puma says that more snow could be on the way, but it’s nothing to worry about.

“The snow that would fall would be nothing like we just experienced,” he said. “We're talking just, you know, a dusting here or there, maybe an inch or here or there, but nothing like several inches like we just had.”

The National Weather Service encourages those going outside to take precautions, including frequent breaks and limiting time outdoors.