Emergency relief funds announced for last spring’s storm damage

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:26 PM EST
Last Spring's flood cresting in Shoals, IN.
Clayton Baumgarth
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Last spring's flood cresting in Shoals, IN.

FEMA announced yesterday that over $4 million in federal grant funding is available for Indiana communities recovering from severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in Spring 2025.

The funding will help cover road repair, infrastructure restoration, and other emergency actions taken during the storms.

Andy Cline, superintendent of Spencer-Owen Community Schools, said the funds will replenish savings after having to fix damage caused by sewage backing up into the high school.

“It ended up resulting in mold and remediate or mold, mildew, potential bacteria contamination remediation, and then reconstruction, which basically was everything down to the floor,” he said.

Others receiving funds include Bartholomew, Clark, Morgan, Warrick, Decatur, and Vanderburgh counties.

Cline is thankful to FEMA and Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security for the distribution.

“They'll work with us to get those funds back to us and then put them back in operational dollars or rainy-day dollars, so we can recoup some of that loss and keep offering things to our kids and to the public,” he said.

FEMA said that more than $12 million has been provided to the state for repairs related to this storm.
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.