Emergency relief funds announced for last spring’s storm damage

FEMA announced yesterday that over $4 million in federal grant funding is available for Indiana communities recovering from severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in Spring 2025.

The funding will help cover road repair, infrastructure restoration, and other emergency actions taken during the storms.

Andy Cline, superintendent of Spencer-Owen Community Schools, said the funds will replenish savings after having to fix damage caused by sewage backing up into the high school.

“It ended up resulting in mold and remediate or mold, mildew, potential bacteria contamination remediation, and then reconstruction, which basically was everything down to the floor,” he said.

Others receiving funds include Bartholomew, Clark, Morgan, Warrick, Decatur, and Vanderburgh counties.

Cline is thankful to FEMA and Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security for the distribution.

“They'll work with us to get those funds back to us and then put them back in operational dollars or rainy-day dollars, so we can recoup some of that loss and keep offering things to our kids and to the public,” he said.

FEMA said that more than $12 million has been provided to the state for repairs related to this storm.