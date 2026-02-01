Monroe Co. Dems pick replacement for Perry trustee

The Monroe Co. Democratic Party on Saturday selected a replacement for Perry Township trustee Dan Combs, who died earlier this month.

Leon Gordon, family housing specialist at New Hope for Families, a shelter for people facing homelessness, will serve as trustee the rest of the year.

Read more: Perry Township to hold caucus to fill trustee vacancy

“This is right in my wheelhouse,” Gordon said after the caucus at City Hall in Bloomington. “I'm looking to be able to create new programs, potentially, but also preserve the foundations at the township trustee office.”

Gordon must run in the party primary and general election to remain trustee for the full term, which starts in January next year.

Voting at Saturday’s caucus was limited to precinct committee persons within Perry Township who had been certified as of January last year.

Dan Combs’ son, Levi Combs, also ran for the position along with Eric Petry.

The trustee’s office provides emergency financial assistance for people in need.

