Perry Township to hold Jan. 31 caucus to fill trustee vacancy

Perry Township will hold a caucus Saturday to elect a new township trustee following the death of longtime Trustee Dan Combs earlier this month.

The caucus is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Bloomington City Council chambers at City Hall. Voting is limited to elected and appointed Precinct Committee Persons within Perry Township who were certified as of January 2025.

Leon Gordon, Eric Petry and Levi Combs – who is Dan Combs’ son - are running. The winner will serve the remainder of Combs’ term through the end of 2026.

The Perry Township Trustee’s Office handles emergency financial assistance for rent, utilities, food and burial expenses, as well as oversees Perry Township’s fire protection, parks and cemeteries.

While the caucus winner will take office immediately, he will have to run in the May primary and November general election to secure a full four-year term beginning in 2027.