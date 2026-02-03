Eskenazi Art Museum recognizes legacy of Sidney Eskenazi

Sidney Eskenazi died Jan. 31 at 95 years old, four weeks after the death of his wife, Lois.

Eskenazi earned a Bachelor of Science degree from IU in 1950 and later graduated from the IU Maurer School of Law in 1953.

Eskenazi was widely known for his philanthropy and long-standing support of Indiana University. He was a major donor to the university, helping fund the Eskenazi Museum of Art and the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design.

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten released a statement Feb. 2 mourning Eskenazi’s passing. She called him a “visionary philanthropist whose lifelong commitment to education, the arts and the public good helped shape Indiana University and the state it serves.”

“Together, Sidney and Lois transformed Indiana University and enriched countless lives across our campuses and beyond,” Whitten said. “Their legacy will continue to shape Indiana University and our state for generations to come.”

Mindy Besaw, Wilma E. Kelly Director of the Eskenazi Art Museum, said that legacy will stay around IU for years. While the Eskenazi’s name is on the art school and the art museum, she said their legacy extends beyond the art world.

“This is an essential kind of soul of the campus,” she said. “From business students to journalism students, everyone now has access to this.”

Besaw said the Eskenazis funded repairs on the museum, making it a space for students to study and spend time.

“We were renovated from 2017 to 2019 and renamed at the time with their generosity and big gift,” she said. “It allowed us to build spaces at the museum that didn’t exist before, spaces that serve students and faculty across campus.”

The Eskenazi’s’ renovations are not yet finished. Work is still being done on a photo gallery funded by the family.

Besaw said it is now up to the university community to continue the work started by Sidney and Lois Eskenazi.

“Their legacy will be here into the future,” Besaw said. “It’s up to us now to carry that forward.”