Indiana's 2026 primary: Who's running for congressional and legislative seats

WFYI News | By Eric Weddle
Published February 9, 2026 at 1:31 PM EST
Indiana's 2026 primary election is Tuesday, May 5.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News File Photo
Indiana's 2026 primary election is Tuesday, May 5.

Indiana will hold its primary election Tuesday, May 5, 2026. During this election, voters from the Democratic and Republican parties select their nominees for federal, state legislative and local offices to advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

This year, all nine U.S. House seats, all 100 Indiana House seats and half of the 50 Indiana Senate seats will be on ballots.

In 2026, major party candidates for the following statewide offices will not appear on your May primary ballot: Secretary of State, State Comptroller and Treasurer of State. Instead, these candidates are nominated by delegates at their respective state party conventions. Candidates who run for office as an independent or write-in candidate will also be on the November ballot if they meet specific filing requirements.

All candidates for state, state legislative or local office must be registered voters in the election district they seek to represent.

The next voter registration deadline is April 6, by close of business at local registration offices or midnight for online applications at indianavoters.in.gov.

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle.

