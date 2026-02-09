New senator takes office for final weeks of Indiana legislative session

The Indiana Senate returned to its full 50-person membership as Republican Nick McKinley took office on Monday.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush administered the oath of office to McKinley as the state Senate began its session, two days after he won a Republican Party caucus to replace former Sen. Andy Zay.

McKinley, who has been a member of the Marion City Council, will represent District 17 for the final three weeks of this year’s legislative session.

The seat has been vacant since Zay resigned effective Jan. 8 after Gov. Mike Braun appointed him as chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

McKinley is also the Grant County Republican Party chairman and is seeking the GOP nomination in the May primary for a full four-year term in the Senate district that includes Grant, Huntington and Wabash counties.

McKinley defeated Manchester Community Schools Board President Michael Hensley during the first round of voting at Saturday’s caucus of Republican precinct committee members from those three counties.

Hensley and Chris Parker are also candidates for the Republican nomination.

“It is my honor to congratulate Nick McKinley, a man who is eager to defend and advance the principles and priorities our party and his district hold so dear, on his victory in the caucus to serve the Hoosiers of Senate District 17,” said Indiana Republican Party Chairwoman Lana Keesling.

“Following a senator who served his constituents with distinction for nearly a decade is no easy task, but I know that Nick has the courage and capacity needed to meet that challenge.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

