Faculty Council calls on IU to remove Border Patrol event from calendar

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 10, 2026 at 5:46 PM EST
Non-member protesters silently held anti-ICE signs (left) while faculty council representatives cast their ballots (right).
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Non-member protesters silently held anti-ICE signs (left) while faculty council representatives cast their ballots (right).

A Customs and Border Patrol career fair shared on Indiana University’s events calendar provoked a vote from professors Tuesday who say they’re appalled by the listing.

The Bloomington Faculty Council passed a resolution calling on IU to remove ICE, the CBP and Department of Homeland Security as approved employers for the calendar.

The council objected to the university associating with immigration enforcement agencies. Its resolution cites recent killings by CBP and ICE agents in Minneapolis and elsewhere and what it said are infringements on constitutional rights.

Indiana bill aligns state with Trump administration's immigration enforcement goals 

Screenshot
/
IU Events Calendar
The career fair post as it appears on the IU Events Calendar

Sarah Phillips, professor of anthropology, introduced the resolution.

“The university is not legally required nor ethically compelled to provide such a recruitment platform to attract Indiana University students into agencies with a documented record of violence, civil rights concerns, constitutional violations and ongoing litigation,” she said.

The vote passed with 42 yes, 10 no and 6 abstaining. Unlike most BFC resolutions, the votes were cast secretly on paper ballots.

A state law passed last year stripped the faculty council of its authority, so the resolution is advisory only.

Afghan refugee arrested in Bloomington, family seeks answers

Council Secretary Travis O’Brien added that while no faculty he polled ahead of the vote approved of ICE activities, there were a “complex range of opinions” on the resolution itself. He read a statement he said had been shared by a no-vote professor.

“While I understand the resolution as a protest against the horrible, seemingly illegal and certainly inhumane things that ICE is doing, the best way to change ICE is for it to have employees who can think,” O’Brien quoted. “That is our students, if we have done our jobs.”

The DHS shared the career fair on Handshake, an online job board that caters to universities.

IU has said that it doesn’t control which Handshake events appear on its calendar, but that was disputed by a former official in the IU Career Development Center who told the Indiana Daily Student that all postings have to be approved within the university.

The expo, scheduled for Feb. 18, advertises “mission-critical positions” such as border patrol agent and customs and border protection officer.

Besides CBP, the post says other unspecified Department of Homeland Security agencies will be represented. That umbrella includes ICE.

The event has been shared on job boards and by universities outside of IU.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.