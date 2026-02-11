State announces workshops around the state for feedback on water plan

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will host seven workshops across Indiana to allow Hoosiers to provide input on the development of a statewide water inventory and management plan under an executive order by Gov. Mike Braun.

“Water is an essential resource for life and for the vitality of all Indiana communities, which is why it’s crucial that Indiana’s ample water supply is available for Hoosiers in all corners of our state,” Braun said in a news release. “Through a transparent water inventory and development of a management process, we’ll make sure Indiana is well-positioned for resource needs now and for future generations.”

At the workshops, attendees will be asked for input on developing a regional water planning framework, enhancing Indiana’s water monitoring networks, and creating an online water data and management platform, according to the governor’s office.

The planning effort builds upon the regional water studies led by the Indiana Finance Authority and by many local and regional partners, utilities, industry, municipalities and other water users.

The meetings are planned for:

Feb. 12, 1-4 p.m.

The Garrison at Fort Harrison State Park

6002 N Post Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216

RSVP for this event

Feb. 24, 1-4 p.m.

Clifty Inn at Clifty Falls State Park

1650 Clifty Hollow Rd, Madison, IN 47250

RSVP for this event

Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m.

Washington Community Building

405 Burkhart Dr, Washington, IN 47501

RSVP for this event

April 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Allen County Public Library – Main

900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

RSVP for this event

April 16, 1-4 p.m.

Beck Agricultural Center

4550 US-52, West Lafayette, IN 47906

RSVP for this event

May 12, 1-4 p.m.

Knox Community Building

55 East Lake Street, Knox, IN 46534

RSVP for this event

An additional virtual session in May is still being scheduled. Follow this link to sign up to be notified when the information is available.

In addition to the workshops, feedback on the statewide water inventory and management plan can be provided at DOWWaterResources@dnr.IN.gov.

Per the governor’s office, key stakeholders who should attend are local officials, economic development groups, basin commissions and drainage boards, soil and water conservation districts, academic and research institutions, federal and state agencies, water and wastewater utilities, power generators, industrial and commercial users, agriculture users, homeowners, fish and wildlife interests, and recreational water users.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.