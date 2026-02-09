© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bloomington restores fluoride to drinking water

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington's fluoride tank began leaking in 2019, and the city implemented a stopgap system until it became too costly to maintain.

After years without fluoride in Bloomington tap water, the city says it’s being restored.

Bloomington’s fluoride tank began leaking in 2019, and stopgap solutions increased costs and safety risks for staff, according to the city. As a result, City of Bloomington Utilities stopped adding fluoride altogether.

Late last month, the city installed a temporary system to raise those levels gradually.

But according to a press release, that system will remain in place until a permanent one is constructed, “pending funding and final approvals.”

Fluoride strengthens enamel and prevents tooth decay, which is why the federal government has recommended for decades that cities add it to drinking water.

Last year, Bloomington’s drinking water met all federal safety standards despite the absence of fluoride.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
