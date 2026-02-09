Bloomington restores fluoride to drinking water

After years without fluoride in Bloomington tap water, the city says it’s being restored.

Bloomington’s fluoride tank began leaking in 2019, and stopgap solutions increased costs and safety risks for staff, according to the city. As a result, City of Bloomington Utilities stopped adding fluoride altogether.

Late last month, the city installed a temporary system to raise those levels gradually.

But according to a press release, that system will remain in place until a permanent one is constructed, “pending funding and final approvals.”

Fluoride strengthens enamel and prevents tooth decay, which is why the federal government has recommended for decades that cities add it to drinking water.

Last year, Bloomington’s drinking water met all federal safety standards despite the absence of fluoride.