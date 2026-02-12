IU economics director of undergraduate studies arrested on child solicitation charges

Indiana University economics director of undergraduate studies James Self

was arrested Thursday morning on charges of child solicitation.

James Self was arrested by the Bloomington Police Department in connection with an October undercover operation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to identify people soliciting minors for sex online.

According to a statement from the BPD, Self allegedly reached out on social media to an investigator posing as a 14-year-old boy and requested nude photographs, sent nude photographs of his own, and made statements about wanting to meet in person.

Self is the director of undergraduate studies and a senior lecturer with IU’s Department of Economics. He’s been teaching at the university for 24 years.

In a written statement, IU spokesperson Mark Bode said, “The individual has been suspended and banned from IU property.”

Self was charged with level 5 felony child solicitation. If he’s found guilty, the sentence can lead to up to six years in prison.