© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IU economics director of undergraduate studies arrested on child solicitation charges

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published February 12, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Self was charged with level 5 felony child solicitation. If he’s found guilty, he could face up to six years in prison.  

Indiana University economics director of undergraduate studies James Self
was arrested Thursday morning on charges of child solicitation.  

James Self was arrested by the Bloomington Police Department in connection with an October undercover operation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to identify people soliciting minors for sex online. 

According to a statement from the BPD, Self allegedly reached out on social media to an investigator posing as a 14-year-old boy and requested nude photographs, sent nude photographs of his own, and made statements about wanting to meet in person.  

Self is the director of undergraduate studies and a senior lecturer with IU’s Department of Economics. He’s been teaching at the university for 24 years. 

In a written statement, IU spokesperson Mark Bode said, “The individual has been suspended and banned from IU property.” 

Self was charged with level 5 felony child solicitation. If he’s found guilty, the sentence can lead to up to six years in prison.  
Tags
News Featured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.