Portage pitches 'rent-free' stadium site to Chicago Bears

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:38 PM EST
rendering
/
halasharbor.com

Portage, Indiana is pitching a site for a Chicago Bears stadium.

The city has unveiled a proposal for a 300-acre development it's calling "Halas Harbor." It would be located near U.S. 12, State Road 249, I-94 and the South Shore Line.

A flashy video shows a domed stadium and new development near the city's marina. "The capital is ready," the video's narrator says. "The land is available now. Shovels can be in the ground as soon as June 2026. The only variable left is the decision to move forward."

The city of Portage says the stadium can be built through private financing, without the need for taxpayer dollars, and offered to the Bears rent-free.

A bill to create a Northwest Indiana stadium authority is currently in the Indiana House of Representatives.

Portage would face competition from Hammond and Gary, which are closer to the Illinois state line. Additionally, the state of Iowa is also looking at offering incentives for an NFL stadium.

However, Illinois lawmakers are also working to finalize a deal to help the Bears move to Arlington Heights. The team wants help with infrastructure costs, as well as a commitment on lower property taxes.
