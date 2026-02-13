State Republicans push Turning Point USA chapters in state schools and colleges

Indiana Republicans are working on a partnership with conservative organization Turning Point USA with the goal of establishing chapters in every high school and university in the state.

Multiple conservative states around the country, including Texas, Oklahoma and Florida, already have partnerships with the organization.

Proud to stand with young conservatives and @TPUSA as we grow the next generation of leaders in Indiana. Our state is partnering with Turning Point USA to establish chapters in every high school and college, empowering students to defend free speech, limited government, and… https://t.co/YqhNt7Jqal — Erin Houchin (@Erin_Houchin) January 22, 2026

In an X post on Jan. 22, Indiana Representative Erin Houchin wrote, “Proud to stand with young conservatives and @TPUSA as we grow the next generation of leaders in Indiana. Our state is partnering with Turning Point USA to establish chapters in every high school and college, empowering students to defend free speech, limited government, and American values.”

State Senate Minority Leader Shelli Yoder did not share the sentiment.

“I think we're all very concerned about what we're hearing,” Yoder said. “That the state would go into partnership and put these into our schools is very concerning.”

Governor Mike Braun’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Braun is set to announce the partnership and how it will work in mid-March. Yoder noted that timing is after the legislative session and during many schools’ spring breaks.

“I hope that the timing doesn't get in the way of every single person living in Indiana letting their legislators, senators and representatives, especially the governor, know that this is not an appropriate use of taxpayer resources,” Yoder said.

Yoder said there has not been proof that the states partnering with Turning Point USA to establish school chapters have improved education scores, which is what she says the states should be prioritizing.

“I think what's really important is that we keep our eyes on what's really critical to our young people in this state, and that is making our investments clear that it's in their learning outcomes to set them up for the best future that they possibly can.”

She said she worries that the state partnership sends a message to students that they are required to participate in Turning Point. She added that students and organizations already have the right to form and operate clubs in public schools.

“I think it sends a signal. I mean, what are we really telling our students, when something is in partnership with the state?” Yoder asked. “Student organizations have a right to exist and students have a right to fully, freely participate. But this sounds a little bit more like it's state sanctioned, and that's where I think we're really, you know, crossing a line.”

Yoder said the state partnering with a right-wing, faith-based organization so soon after passing legislation against teaching divisive concepts in schools is hypocritical.

IU Turning Point chapter president Jared Stonecipher said he thinks establishing chapters in every high school and college would help increase civic engagement in youth.

“We are technically non-partisan, and we welcome anyone of any background to come in and discuss things with us,” Stonecipher said. “It's all about giving students a place to speak their mind, ask questions, think about their future and be more oriented to shaping those decisions that will ultimately affect their future.”

Stonecipher said he has heard that people are worried the partnership would mandate every high school and college to have a TPUSA chapter, but he emphasized that this is not the case.

“What this is, is creating an opportunity for students to initiate organizations or to initiate chapters within our organization at their schools without being blocked by faculty or other administrators who may disagree with them,” he said.

Following Charlie Kirk’s death, there was a spike in interest for new chapters at high schools and colleges, according to Stonecipher.

“Governor Braun is obviously very supportive of our organization. He's been involved, and I think he's been pushing for this partnership,” Stonecipher said. “I think that the government, definitely in Indiana, the leaders who are in place right now have been aligned with us.”

Stonecipher said an ideal outcome would be having more political discussion and civic engagement from students.

“It's not about having more conservative students, or having more people who agree with us,” Stonecipher said. “It's about bringing those people out to have the discussion and to get everyone, no matter what side of the spectrum you're on, to just be thinking about our future.”

