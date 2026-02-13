© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Think florists are busy for Valentine’s Day? So are barbershop quartets

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published February 13, 2026 at 12:21 PM EST
The Sounds of Indiana barbershop quartet practices once a week.
Isabella Vesperini
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Sounds of Indiana barbershop quartet practices once a week.

The men straighten their ties and take a breath before one of them starts playing the harmonica. The note lasts a second before they start singing.  

“Heart of my heart, I love you. Life would be naught without you.” 

The Sounds of Indiana barbershop quartet continues singing “The Story of the Rose,” one of five songs the performers prepared for Valentine’s Day this year.  

The number only lasts a minute and 20 seconds.  

“Sometimes we get raucous laughter, and then other times we get tears and but it's always fun,” said Mike Witt, a tenor in the group, “and it always leaves people happy, and that's the best part.” 

Bloomington’s primary barbershop quartet finds itself busier around Valentine’s Day. 

There are 10 people in the group that split up to go to different performances starting as early as 8 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. 

“We scramble sometimes, but we've been able to meet all of our commitments,” he said. “But that's one of the fun challenges, is going out and grab a hold of a guy and say, you can't not be there.” 

Witt said recording and sending e-valentines around the state and country has become more common. They also sometimes sing live on Zoom calls. 

The group’s website says e-valentines are $25 and an in-person appearance is $50. The latter includes a fresh rose. 

One of the songs the barbershop quartet has prepared is "The Story of the Rose."
Isabella Vesperini
/
WFIU/WTIU News
One of the songs the barbershop quartet has prepared is "The Story of the Rose."

The group recently did a short concert after an interview in the WFIU newsroom, eliciting applause from reporters and editors. 

“I can say that singing for people is a lot more fun than singing for a camera,” Witt said. 

Other songs the group has rehearsed for Valentine’s Day this year include “All I Do Is Dream of You” and “I Love You Truly.” They practice once a week. 

“It's a challenge, because you're always learning new music,” Witt said. “You're always concentrating on learning to blend with someone else. It's teamwork. You have to pay attention. It keeps me mentally active. It's a great hobby.” 

Sounds of Indiana is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.  
Tags
News TopFeatured
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.