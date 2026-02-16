© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Mayor Ferdon says word of choice is 'forward' in annual address

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published February 16, 2026 at 4:37 PM EST
Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon
City of Columbus
Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon

Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon is halfway through her first term. She says her word of choice is ‘forward.’

In her State of the City Address, Ferdon said affordable housing projects are moving forward. A collaboration of nonprofits helped to relocate a hundred elderly and disabled tenants from a low-income apartment duplex to new residences.

“This was a huge challenge, but successful as all tenants were rehoused, all tenants were rehoused and most of them were able to stay local because that’s where they wanted to live,” she said.

Read more: Three water main breaks after storm; challenges of reduced taxes

Ferdon announced a new loop bus system to reach more destinations and an on-demand ride-share program.

Three teams are helping implement the city’s downtown activation plan – including riverfront redevelopment.

“This past year we pivoted on our riverfront, and we now have the momentum to complete this long awaited and much debated project with safety and environmental improvements,” she said.

The mayor also boasted public safety initiatives and severe weather recovery efforts.
