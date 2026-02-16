© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Terre Haute's Sakbun says don't toll all three lanes of I-70

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published February 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun

Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun is happy state officials want to invest in interstate 70.

He’s just not happy about how they plan to do it. The state wants to fix the two lanes and add a third. Governor Mike Braun has said he wants to pay for it by charging tolls.

Sakbun said the state needs to explain why all three lanes need to be tolled.

“Why can we not explore different concepts, like in Florida, like in Pennsylvania even, where not every lane is toll, give people the choice, the option to be on a fast pass, reduced traffic toll lane,” Sakbun said.

Read more: Terre Haute's Sakbun on dwindling revenue, I-70 tolling, dead crows

He said if all three lanes are tolled, the city will see an increase in truck traffic.

“Local taxpayers are going to get stuck footing the bill, repaving those roads because of bad state policy,” Sakbun said.

He said it’s early in the process and state transportation officials have agreed to keep up discussions.
Tags
News Featured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.