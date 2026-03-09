© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
News

IU fraternity Sigma Alpha Mu placed on cease and desist for hazing

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published March 9, 2026 at 10:14 AM EDT
Indiana University’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu was placed on cease and desists for hazing effective March 4.

The investigation of the fraternity is ongoing according to IU spokesperson Mark Bode.

Cease and desist directives are placed on an organization when there are allegations of behavior that have caused or may cause harm to its members or the community.

Sigma Alpha Mu is the second Greek organization placed under cease and desist this semester after Delta Kappa Epsilon in mid-February.

While on cease and desist, the fraternity is prohibited from hosting, attending and participating in social events, recruitment events, membership education activities, or philanthropic activities.

Sigma Alpha Mu, five other fraternities and the Palestine Solidarity Committee are currently on cease and desist.
