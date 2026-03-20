© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Bloomington laser tag arena closing after more than 25 years

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:51 PM EDT
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Laserlite and its iconic giraffe statue.

Bloomington arcade and laser tag arena Laserlite is shutting down after more than 25 years.

Its last day is April 4. Until then, Laserlite has lowered prices to $13 for three games, the cost when it opened in fall of 2000.

Owner Austin Reed said the biggest reason he’s shutting the doors is increased competition in Bloomington.

“That's not to say anything negative about those places. They're fun, I enjoy them,” Reed said. “There's just not enough money to go around.”

Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Laserlite arcade floor.

Reed has worked at Laserlite since he was a teenager, and his children now work there, too. He became a part owner in 2006 and sole proprietor in 2017.

“It's definitely bittersweet,” Reed said. “I'm looking forward to kind of stepping back a little bit and spending more time with my family.”

Besides the laser tag business, Reed owns Hoosier Escape House and works as a full-time firefighter.

Laserlite’s iconic giraffe will stay with the building, which was purchased by Small Talk Pediatric Therapy LLC.

Asked whether the purchase has to do with the clinic’s giraffe mascot, Reed said, “Potentially. They were so excited about it.”

The laser tag arena.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The laser tag arena.
Tags
News Featured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.