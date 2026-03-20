Bloomington laser tag arena closing after more than 25 years

Bloomington arcade and laser tag arena Laserlite is shutting down after more than 25 years.

Its last day is April 4. Until then, Laserlite has lowered prices to $13 for three games, the cost when it opened in fall of 2000.

Owner Austin Reed said the biggest reason he’s shutting the doors is increased competition in Bloomington.

“That's not to say anything negative about those places. They're fun, I enjoy them,” Reed said. “There's just not enough money to go around.”

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News The Laserlite arcade floor.

Reed has worked at Laserlite since he was a teenager, and his children now work there, too. He became a part owner in 2006 and sole proprietor in 2017.

“It's definitely bittersweet,” Reed said. “I'm looking forward to kind of stepping back a little bit and spending more time with my family.”

Besides the laser tag business, Reed owns Hoosier Escape House and works as a full-time firefighter.

Laserlite’s iconic giraffe will stay with the building, which was purchased by Small Talk Pediatric Therapy LLC.

Asked whether the purchase has to do with the clinic’s giraffe mascot, Reed said, “Potentially. They were so excited about it.”